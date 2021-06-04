Smiths Station holds second peace walk

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – City leaders and residents in Smiths Station gathered at Mt. Olive Baptist Church to participate in their annual unity walk.

After George Floyd’s death last year, hundreds of residents came out to walk for peace and unity. Mayor Bubba Copeland and long-time friend Vincent Hunter made an agreement to have the peace walk every June 4. This year, several locals turned out to walk from Mt. Olive Baptist Church to City Hall. Vincent Hunter told News 3 even though Smiths Station is a small city, they still want to set an example.

“We can still be an example for everyone on how to come together and how to actually conduct yourselves as citizens,” Hunter said.

Even though the city is holding this walk, Mayor Bubba Copeland said there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.

“Absolutely, I mean we have generations upon generations of hate. It starts in your heart and what you do and every single day you’ve got to go out of your way to try and love people,’ Copeland said.

While walking to City Hall both Copeland and Hunter said this event makes them feel great.

“To be able to be a part of something that brings our city together and we’re just casting out the vision. The Mayor said there’s generational curses, there’s generational hate that’s been around. We’re in the position where we can change that,” Hunter said.

“I think Vince and I both agreed if it’s just he and I walking next year, were going to do this,” Copeland said.

Once everyone made it to City Hall, Copeland and a few other city leaders such as Sheriff Jay Jones gave a speech and thanked everyone for coming out.

Copeland and Hunter plan on doing the march again June 4, 2022.