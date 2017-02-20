Smiths Station HS softball opener still on schedule after bad storm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITHS STATION, Ala. — For weeks Smiths Station athletes have been thinking of this day, opening game day.

Monday, is their first day on the fields since those fields were badly damaged in a tornado.

Head coach Matt Stonbraker expressed how devastated the team was after last month’s storm damaged their fields.

There is still some damage left behind. A bent fence, a sign that looks like a wadded up piece of paper and the coach says a locker room once stood here.

Despite all of this, the team is still choosing to hold its head high.

“It’s time to go to work. We didn’t have time to sit back and really panic or worry. It was just time to get to work.” says Stonbraker.

The head coach says he wants the city of Smiths Station to know that it is tremendously appreciated. He says since the storm many have lent a helping hand which is partly why the team is allowed to play, on schedule today.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss