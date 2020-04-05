Smyre named to Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force Community Outreach Committee

ATLANTA (WRBL)- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Sunday morning a Coronavirus Task Force Community Outreach Committee, and Columbus lawmaker Calvin Smyre, Dean of the Georgia House of Representatives, is among its members.
“To continue to serve the needs of all Georgians during this challenging time, we have formed the Community Outreach Committee,” said Governor Kemp. “Comprised of talented individuals from the public and private sectors, I am confident this committee will ensure that our state remains prepared in the fight against COVID-19.”
The members of the task force include:
- Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO, The King Center
- Leo Smith, President, Engaged Futures Group, LLC – Co-Chair
- Santiago Marquez, President and CEO, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Representative Calvin Smyre, Dean of the Georgia House of Representatives
- Leona Barr-Davenport, President and CEO, Atlanta Business League
- Nancy Flake Johnson, President and CEO, Urban League of Greater Atlanta
- Reverend Tim McDonald III, Pastor, First Iconium Baptist Church – Moreland Avenue
- Pastor Reggie Joiner, CEO and Founder, Orange
- Tres Hamilton, CEO, Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority
- Natalie Keng, Founder and CEO, Chinese Southern Belle, LLC
- Jasmine Crowe, Founder and CEO, Goodr, Inc.
- Dr. Wayne S. Morris, MD – Internal Medicine/Geriatrics
- Laura Mathis, Executive Director, Middle Georgia Regional Commission
- Rodney D. Bullard, Executive Director, Chick-fil-A Foundation
- Jacob Vallo, Senior Director of Transit Oriented Development and Real Estate, MARTA
- Sunny Patel, Operations Manager, Office of the Governor