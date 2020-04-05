Smyre named to Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force Community Outreach Committee

ATLANTA (WRBL)- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Sunday morning a Coronavirus Task Force Community Outreach Committee, and Columbus lawmaker Calvin Smyre, Dean of the Georgia House of Representatives, is among its members.

“To continue to serve the needs of all Georgians during this challenging time, we have formed the Community Outreach Committee,” said Governor Kemp. “Comprised of talented individuals from the public and private sectors, I am confident this committee will ensure that our state remains prepared in the fight against COVID-19.”

The members of the task force include: