Social media threat directed at Richards Middle School, student responsible identified

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A school in the Muscogee County School District is stepping up security measures Friday morning following a threat.

Officials with the school district confirmed the threat was made over social media and directed at Richards Middle School.

Officials said they were notified of the threat, which was posted on an Instagram page where students can “anonymously” post about their school and their classmates, on Friday morning.

Someone posted a message that threatened school safety, according to officials.

The student responsible has been identified. Officials the female student, along with her parent will be interviewed about the situation today.

The threat has been found to be “not credible” according to officials. The incident remains under investigation.

Officials said the Muscogee County School District police will continue to have a heightened presence at the Richards Middle School today. They will also dive into investigating the website where the threat was made.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.

