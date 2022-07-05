AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Sodecia Safety & Mobility Auburn, Inc. is expanding its production in Auburn. According to a news release, the Portuguese-based stamping company will invest $2.65 million in the Auburn expansion, with 19 new jobs are expected as a result.

“Sodecia serves a critical role in the automotive manufacturing ecosystem here in east Alabama, and we’re proud that they chose to call Auburn home six years ago,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said. “We look forward to seeing their continued success during this season of growth.”

Sodecia came to Auburn in 2016 by acquiring the German stamping company Kemmerich. The company is a first-tier supplier for area automotive original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The city of Auburn is a strategic automotive location with 13 OEMs within 325 miles, including BMW, Volkswagen, Volvo and Mercedes.

“This expansion will allow us to not only further serve our existing customers, but it will help us increase and diversify our customer base,” said Carlos Serra, project manager with Sodecia Safety & Mobility Auburn, Inc.