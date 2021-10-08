Solar technology company coming to Sumter County, creating over 500 jobs

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced the solar technologies company NanoPV plans to invest more than $36 million in opening a manufacturing and distribution facility in Sumter County, creating over 500 jobs.

According to the company’s website, the New Jersey Based NanoPV has over 20 years of experience in solar cell technologies, panel manufacturing and system integration.

President and CEO of NanoPV Dr. Anna Selvan John said he’s proud to expand business to Sumter County.

“We thank the State of Georgia, Governor Kemp, the Sumter County community, Quick Start, and the economic development authority. Currently, the project pipeline of NanoPV, with the capacity of more than 2.5GW solar system projects nationally and internationally, ensures further expansion of our manufacturing capacity rapidly,” said John.

In a press release from the Governor’s Office released on Thursday Oct. 7, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said NanoPV Solar’s investment in Americus is a testament to Georgia’s thriving solar environment.

“Over 500 new, good-paying jobs will leverage the unique assets of Sumter County and south Georgia and help lead to generational growth across the entire region,” said Kemp.

Executive Director of the Sumter County Development Authority Rusty Warner is thrilled about the new business coming to town.

“I knew this county was the best fit for NanoPV Solar because the governments here appreciate this particular business genre and work together to overcome obstacles. In addition, this is the perfect time to begin as a solar manufacturer within the country’s current green climate. We expect NanoPV to position to lead the United States in this rapidly growing industry,” said Warner.

The company will operate in an existing 56,000 square-foot-facility, located on Martin Marietta Drive in Americus in the Ted Baldwin Business and Technology Park.