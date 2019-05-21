Some lawmakers pushing for nationwide law to make 21 legal age for tobacco buying

“Nationwide we are in the middle of a completely new public health epidemic that is really threatening our progress in youth tobacco use. The use of e-cigarettes and vaping… The health of our children is literally at stake,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R) Senate Majority Leader:

The Tobacco-Free Youth Act is a new bipartisan bill proposing to raise the nationwide age to purchase tobacco products to 21.

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell unveiled the bill.

The measure would apply to all tobacco products including e-cigarettes..

“Youth vaping is a public health crisis. It’s our responsibility as parents and public servants to do everything we can to keep these harmful products out of high schools and out of youth culture,” said McConnell.