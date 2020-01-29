UPDATE: Developer confirms VA selects north Columbus site for new clinic

UPDATE: The developer of a new Veterans Administration outpatient clinic to be built in Columbus, confirmed to News 3 that he was notified by the VA on Tuesday his company had been selected.

The confirmation came from Rick Baier, a principal with Kansas City-based U.S. Federal Properties this afternoon. An official announcement will be forthcoming from the VA in the coming days, Baier said.

He said a site at the corner of River Road and Mobley Road will be where the new clinic will go. His confirmation came less than 30 minutes after News 3 reported, using multiple anonymous sources, that the north Columbus site had been chosen.

U.S. Federal Properties has built or is in the process of building numerous VA Clinics throughout the Southeast and the U.S. Those locations include Chattanooga, Mobile, Ala., Montgomery, Ala., Atlanta, Pensacola, Fla., Lubbock, Texas and in Arizona.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Veterans Administration has informed developers that it has selected a north Columbus site for a new VA outpatient clinic in West Georgia, multiple sources tell News 3.

The clinic is scheduled to be built on a 13-acre site at the northeast corner of River Road and Mobley Road.

WRBL News 3 reached out to U.S. Representatives Drew Ferguson, (R-West Point), and Sanford Bishop, (D-Columbus) for confirmation. Bishop told News 3 he had not been informed of a decision.

Last Thursday, Bishop told people attending a Columbus town hall meeting that a decision from the VA was imminent.

Ferguson’s office said it had not gotten confirmation from the VA. The site selected would be in the southern end of Ferguson’s district.

This selection process has been an off-and-on deal since 2013. Sources tell News 3 that the River Road and Mobley Road site has been under consideration from the beginning.

In September 2018, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported that the former Blue Cross and Blue Shield office site on Warm Springs Road was selected to construct a $62.4 million outpatient VA clinic.

Construction was reportedly to begin in early 2019, with an estimated completion by spring 2021. That deal died last year, forcing the VA to look for a new developer.

The deal came down to two sites, sources tell News 3. The one that was selected and another location off Victory Drive, closer to Fort Benning. The clinic will serve up to 30,000 veterans who live in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Timeline of events as VA planned for the new clinic’s construction: