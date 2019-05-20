South Columbus residents want to revitalize their community

South Columbus residents say they are tired of getting the short end of the stick when it comes to uplifting their neighborhood.

“We’ve been labeled as the hood, you know the bad place to live, but it’s not true. But our city government has helped that label by letting the south end deteriorate,” Turner said.

Turner says that the new projects she’s seen in other areas throughout Columbus is causing people to not spend time in South Columbus due to lack of development.

Juanilda Diolosa agrees which is why she came up with an interactive project for the community that she calls “garden to plate.”

This project would be a community garden that Diolosa says will improve the quality of life for people in and around South Columbus.

“The concept is to grow in the garden and the challenge is to take produce from the garden and create a meal, so that would be the dinner theater part of it and present it as a showcase,” Diolosa said.

Diolosa says by having a community garden in South Columbus it will provide people who do not have access to fresh fruits and vegetables a chance to live a healthier lifestyle.

She says she sees this as a way to enforce sustainability for people of all ages throughout Columbus.

“It’s an opportunity to show them the process and not that their food comes out of a can or a bag we need to grow our own food and they can and it’s not hard,” Turner said.

Right now, Diolosa says she is working on bringing in other farmers to inform the group on what it takes to make their garden successful.

Meetings are the 3rd Sunday of each month at the Holiday Inn Express , on Victory Drive.