South Georgia Technical College in Americus holding virtual graduation tonight

AMERICUS, Ga (WRBL)- South Georgia Technical College is having a virtual graduation ceremony tonight. It will be held at 6 p.m. and will be aired live on WISK-FM 98.7 in Americus.

A video of the virtual ceremony will also be posted on the SGTC YouTube channel. SGTC plans to share the link to the ceremony on its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages, as well as the college’s website.

“South Georgia Technical College is proud of each and every graduate, but this group of students has overcome some very unique challenges because of the COVID19 pandemic,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “We are especially proud of the way they have remained steadfast in their desire to complete this chapter in their lives. This virtual graduation is our way of honoring them even though we cannot be together in a group. We hope to see you and your families at the December 2020 graduation ceremony.”

SGTC also plans to have an in-person ceremony later this year when restrictions are lifted.