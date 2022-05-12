COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A South Korean automotive supplier is planning to significantly expand its Phenix City operation.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and local and state officials tossed the first shovels of dirt on a project that will approach $40 million dollars in investment and create up to 450 new jobs.

Daechang Seat Company had planned a $23 million dollar investment that would add 300 jobs. The governor upped the ante when she announced that Hyundai will add $15 million dollars and up to 150 new jobs to the mix.

“Folks, what we are witnessing today is the power of partnerships,” Ivey said. “None of this would be possible without the state, the city, and private partners like DSC working together toward a common goal.”

The additional Hyundai investment will be for seats for new electric vehicles.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe did nothing to downplay the importance of the new jobs that will come over the next three years.

“This is really a huge, huge deal for Phenix City,” Lowe said. “We are so proud to have this opportunity. But as you heard me say, currently we are working on other organizations, and as I asked the governor and told the governor, get used to coming to Phenix City.”

Daechang announced a Phenix City plant in 2019 and the company now employs more than 100 people. The new jobs are on top of the existing workforce.

The plant will be on the edge of the Phenix Industrial Park off U.S. 431 where an old soccer field used to sit.