SPARK Art kicks off their annual Miniature Art Project

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - SPARK Art kicked off their annual Miniature Art Project to promote local artist in the area. The Miniature Art Project features a gumball style dispenser that has small pieces of art made by people in the Chattahoochee Valley.

SPARK Art co-founders say that since 2016, they've had 48 pop ups and have sold over 3,000 capsules. This year's project has around 10 artists. Stevie Hodge with the SPARK Art says this project supports the non-profit's mission to inspire people to support local art and to start creating.

"It's important to embrace local artists because we've got so much local talent here. For them to be able to stay here we must support them. That's what started SPARK Art. We wanted to ignite a passion for art in people's heart," Hodge said.

The art dispenser is located inside Freeze Frame Yogurt in uptown.