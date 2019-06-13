SPARK Art kicks off their annual Miniature Art Project
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - SPARK Art kicked off their annual Miniature Art Project to promote local artist in the area. The Miniature Art Project features a gumball style dispenser that has small pieces of art made by people in the Chattahoochee Valley.
SPARK Art co-founders say that since 2016, they've had 48 pop ups and have sold over 3,000 capsules. This year's project has around 10 artists. Stevie Hodge with the SPARK Art says this project supports the non-profit's mission to inspire people to support local art and to start creating.
"It's important to embrace local artists because we've got so much local talent here. For them to be able to stay here we must support them. That's what started SPARK Art. We wanted to ignite a passion for art in people's heart," Hodge said.
The art dispenser is located inside Freeze Frame Yogurt in uptown.
Previous
BREAKING: High speed chase ends in...
Next
Famous Columbus singer gets New York...
Georgia News
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Victim in shooting on 16th Place identified as Beionca Bolden, police say
Police are not releasing the name of the woman who was shot to death. She was pronounced dead just before midnight by the Russell County Coroner's office.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-