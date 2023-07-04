COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The National Civil War Naval Museum held an Independence Day celebration including live music from the Bob Barr Community Band, guided tours, and a live cannon firing.

The live firing of the cannon is a 22-year-old tradition for the National Civil War Naval Museum since its opening in 2001.

Brandon Gillian, Director of Education for the National Civil War Naval Museum told WRBL more about the live cannon firing.

“Special occasions, we fire the cannon. This is a seven-inch Brooke rifle cannon produced in Selma, Alabama, actually came off of the Jackson, one of the ships we have on display here at our museum. You can see it’s a big one, 48,800 lbs. This is an authentic civil war, naval cannon. Far as we know, this is the largest white powder weapon from the Civil War that’s still being fired,” shared Brandon Gillian.

It cost a little over $300 dollars to shoot the cannon. The flash it creates when fired is 4lbs of black powder and 1lb of cornmeal mixed with aluminum.