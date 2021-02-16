Spring breakers switching, not cancelling, holiday plans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Travels by Donna is a local travel agency that has noticed a change in travelers’ plans for the upcoming spring break holiday.

Donna Anderson, owner of Travels by Donna, noticed many travelers decided to switch their trips to domestic destinations this year.

Spring break is also a popular travel time for college students; Anderson says that this year there are an increased amount of college students leaning towards traveling with family versus traveling in big college groups.

“Last year was a mess, because of COVID and the panic… people didn’t go anywhere and they postponed it thinking they would be able to go this year,” Anderson said. “Well this year, we’re not doing much better but people are still travelling.”

The agents at Travels by Donna spent the last year navigating travel restrictions and postponements. They have to spend much of their energy keeping up with the ever-changing guidelines that vary from place to place and country to country.

“A lot of people are turning to go with travel agents because we are up to date on the COVID information, quarantine information, and all of the rules and regulations going in,” Anderson said.”We’re seeing a lot more people that didn’t use us before coming to us.”

Anderson hopes that the increased reliance on travel agents will continue beyond the pandemic.