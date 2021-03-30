 

Spring Fling Returns to Civic Center

Local News

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Spring Fling returns to the Columbus Civic Center April 2 – 11.

The Columbus Civic Center is partnering with Drew Exposition to bring the event back to Columbus. The event will include rides, food and entertainment.

Safety protocols will be in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19 such as a face covering requirement, social distancing, contactless payment and a ban on bags. Click here for specifics on safety protocols.

This year’s entertainment will be Zoppe Family Circus.

Spring Fling closes Sunday – Thursday 10 PM and at 11PM on Friday and Saturday.

