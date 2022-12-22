HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — Are you looking for something fun to do this Christmas? How about attending a concert? Debbie Anderson, the music director at the Springer Opera House, will be singing at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church on Christmas Day. You are invited to attend the service regardless of where you usually go to church. It is recommended that you dress comfortably.

“Their organist and choir master asked me to do it,” Debbie said. “And his name is Kevin Anderson. He happens to be my nephew.”

Kevin said he probably invited his aunt to sing about two or three weeks ago.

“I was trying to figure out what hymns I wanted to pick for Christmas day since we’re having a Christmas day service instead of Christmas Eve,” he said. “And I thought, I found this one hymn that had this wonderful descant, and I was like, ‘It would be great if someone could sing that.’ And then, I was like, ‘My aunt can sing that.’”

Kevin said his aunt is an extremely good singer and that it’s a joy to work with her.

“Her caliber is just, to me, it’s unmatched,” he said. “I mean, she’s just got a professionalism, a quality that’s, you know, incredible.”

He said people at St. Nicholas are excited to hear Debbie sing.

“They’re like, ‘Debbie?’” he said. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I mean, it was just like, their eyes just lit up.”

Debbie said she will probably sing about seven songs, including “O Holy Night,” “The Wexford Carol,” “Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella,” “Ding Dong Merrily on High,” “Christmas Lullaby” and others.

She has been singing professionally for over forty years. She is now a cantor and soloist at St. Thomas Episcopal Church and cantorial soloist and musical director at Temple Israel, where Kevin is the accompanist.

St. Nicholas Episcopal Church is located at 69 Mobley Rd. in Hamilton. Pre-service music will start at 10:45 a.m. on Christmas, and the church service will start at 11 a.m. If you cannot attend the service in person, it will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Canon John Thompson-Quartey from the Atlanta Episcopal diocese will be at the service.