Springer Theatre student cast in Bruce Willis movie being shot in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WRBL) - The new Bruce Willis movie currently under production in Columbus has turned to a 13-year-old local actor to play the Hollywood star's granddaughter.

Willis started shooting "The Long Night" earlier this month in Georgia.

Director Matt Eskandari has been working with the Springer Film Institute, which is affiliated with the Springer Opera House, to cast parts of the movie. In doing that, Springer student, Riley Wolfe Rach, has been cast to play Willis’ granddaughter.

Riley is a student at Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts.

“This is so exciting for me,” Riley said in a news release put out Monday morning by the Springer. “It’s a lot of fun but it’s also a lot of hard work and long hours. Everyone has been so nice. My film teacher, Sara Holbrook, has been with me on set and that has been a huge help.”

The role is a key one with a lot of interaction with Willis, a Springer Film Institute news release stated.

Eskandari has spent time at the Springer in the last few weeks.

“We’ve really enjoyed having Matt Eskandari around the Springer lately.“ said Springer Film Institute producer Jef Holbrook in a prepared statement. “We recommended many local professionals and Springer students for him to consider and he has been a joy to work with. Matt attended an entire day of Springer Theatre Academy last week and even participated in the end-of-day ritual called ‘Salutations.’ He observed theatre and film classes and got a chance to witness Riley Wolfe Rach in action. After

that, he made his final casting decision on her.”

Springer Film Institute director, Sara Lynn Holbrook, has been hired as Child Labor Coordinator on the film, according to the news release.

The film is about two ruthless criminals who break into a disgraced doctor’s home to be given

medical attention after one of them is shot during a robbery gone wrong. Knowing that he lacks

the expertise to patch up the injured trespasser, the doctor must protect his family at all costs.

Much of the filming is being done on a private farm.

There was a Bruce Willis sighting in Columbus on Sunday, according to a post on Instagram. Willis was photographed eating at the Metro Diner in The Landings and that picture was put on social media.