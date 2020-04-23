St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic High School cancels graduation ceremony for class of 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – St. Anne Pacelli School originally had plans for a full graduation ceremony with a minimal number of students and their guests planned for May 16th.

On Thursday, April 23rd, St. Anne Pacelli school officials announced that those graduation plans are cancelled. The school received a statement from Archbishop-Elect of Atlanta and Bishop of Savannah Gregory Hartmeyer, the beginning of his letter says:

With input and support from the priests of both the Archdiocese of Atlanta and the Diocese of Savannah, we are, for the safety of all Georgia residents, not authorizing the return to congregating at churches or making our churches available for devotions. This determination extends through the month of May. If the sheltering-in-place and social distancing guidelines are altered significantly during this time, we will reexamine the possibility of congregating at churches.

St. Anne Pacelli administrators and senior advisors say they will re-group and discuss alternative ways to celebrate the Class of 2020.