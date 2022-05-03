COLMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School will have a new principal, effective July 1st of 2022.

Carolyn Brewster began working at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in January of 2015 when she taught 11th grade religion. Brewester then worked in the administrative department for two years, until she was promoted to assistant principal in 2018.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in Education at Baylor University in Waco, Texas after student teaching in Kingston, England. Through the course of her career, she taught middle school math, language arts, PE, and high school English.

“I am a firm believer in Catholic education and feel extremely blessed to be part of the St. Anne-Pacelli family.”

Carolyn Brewster

For more information, visit the St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School website.