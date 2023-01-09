COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has hired Darrel Wright to lead its track and field and cross-country programs, says a press release from the school.

“I believe Wright’s experience and passion will be key in growing our already successful Vikings track and field and cross-country programs,” said Corry Black, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Athletic Director. “I am excited to welcome him to our Viking family!”

“My goal is to help foster students’ development – academically, physically, spiritually and emotionally,” Wright said. “Working for Pacelli will allow me to combine three of my greatest passions: my Christian values, helping youth and leading a team. I am excited to be a member of the Viking family!”

St. Anne-Pacelli students in grades eight through 12, as well as their parents, will be able to meet Wright during a track and field interest meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. It will take place in the high school media center.

About Darrel Wright

The press release says that over the past decade, Wright has owned Wright Way Fitness. During that time, he has served as a personal trainer for cross country, track and field and marathon runners.

Wright also has a personal track and field and cross-country record. He was named “All Middle Georgia” for cross-country and track and field in 1994 and 1995. Those same years, he qualified for state-level competition in cross-country. Also during 1994 and 1995, he was a state qualifier for the one mile and two mile runs in track and field.

“Additionally, Wright is a four-time Georgia Golden Glove Boxing Champion and Southern Golden Gloves winner,” says the press release. “In addition to his personal training business, he currently coaches USA Amateur Boxing.”

About St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School is a college preparatory private school for students aged one through 12th grade. It is located in Columbus.