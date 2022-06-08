COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Coach Bobby Howard is resigning as baseball coach for St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School. On June 8, 2022, Howard met with players on the Vikings Baseball team, along with the coach staff to announce his resignation.

Columbus, Ga., June 8, 2022 – St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School announces the resignation of Vikings Baseball Coach Bobby Howard. Howard met with members of the Vikings Baseball coaching staff and players late this afternoon and announced his resignation from the role. “Coaching at Pacelli was a great opportunity for me, and I am so grateful to (School President) Ronie Collins and (Athletic Director) Corry Black,” said Howard. “The spiritual message that Pacelli projects is something that I hadn’t experienced in any other coaching job. It was a pleasure to get to know and work with so many high character people that not only taught their Christian faith but lived it.”

During his time at Pacelli, Howard earned his 1,000th career win and led the Vikings Baseball program to the Elite 8 in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoffs the past two years. The Vikings Baseball Team also earned the title of “Region Champions” in 2022.

“We thank Coach Howard for his dedication to our Vikings Baseball program,” said Corry Black, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Athletic Director. “We improved tremendously under his leadership. This past season we scored the most victories in our Vikings Baseball program since the 2008-2009 school year. Coach Howard has built a foundation for our program to continue to grow upon and for that we are so very grateful.”

Howard is one of the most successful high school baseball coaches in GHSA history. He came to Pacelli in May 2018 following coaching the Columbus High Blue Devils to 12 state championships and seven state runner-up finishes to go along with 29 region championships. He has also coached at his alma mater, Jordan High School; Chattahoochee Valley Community College; Kendrick High School; Central High School; and Middle Georgia College.

Howard has been recognized as a three-time national coach of the year, ABCA/Diamond Baseball National Coach of the year in 2000, USA Today National Coach of the Year in 2004, and ESPN High School Coach of the Year in 2012. He was inducted into the Georgia Dugout Sports Hall of Fame in 2004, the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2005, the Sunbelt Classic Hall of Fame, the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, National High School Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018, and the Georgia Coaches Hall of Fame in 2019. As a player, he was inducted into Columbus State University’s Hall of Fame in 1998 and Jordan High School’s Hall of Fame in 2014.

