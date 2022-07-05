COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has hired a new head coach and assistant coach for the Vikings baseball team. According to school officials, Adam Thomas has been hired as the new head coach, while the school has hired Carson Bowers as its assistant coach. The school made the announcement on July 5, 2022.

“It is a blessing to get a Hall of Fame college coach to lead our Vikings Baseball program,” said Corry Black, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Athletic Director. “Coach Thomas is one of the best baseball coaches in the country. I am excited to welcome him and Coach Bowers to our Viking family!”

Officials said the coaches while meet with team members at the school prior to a news conference to introduce coaches scheduled for Monday, July 11, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

The news follows the resignation of former head coach Bobby Howard back in June.

The school released the following information about the new baseball coaches in a news release:

About Head Vikings Baseball Coach Adam Thomas

Inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019, Adam Thomas is coming to St. Anne-Pacelli from Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) where he has served as Athletic Director since 2003. Thomas began his head baseball coaching career at CVCC in 2000 at the age of 23. He served as head coach of the CVCC Pirates for 19 years before stepping down from the coaching role due to health concerns that have since been remedied. During his tenure as head coach, Thomas amassed an impressive record of 728-358 (67%) while capturing four Region 22 Championships (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018). Two of the championships led to a 3rd place finish in the National Junior College Athletic Association Baseball World Series.

Thomas has helped numerous players further their careers at the four-year collegiate level and/or moving on to play professional baseball. Over 200 of his former Pirate players signed scholarships at four-year colleges, while 26 were either drafted in the MLB draft or signed as free agents. Thomas coached and helped develop 16 NJCAA All-Americans, while having 12 Alabama Community College Conference Players and/or Pitchers of the Year under his tutelage.

In 2012, Thomas was inducted into the CVCC Hall of Fame. He’s a two-time Alabama Community College System Chancellor’s Award winner in the Administrator’s category.

After graduating from Smiths Station High School in 1993, Thomas walked on to CVCC’s baseball team in the fall of 1993. He earned a scholarship during his second semester there, while redshirting. He was the Pirates’ starting catcher the following two years. He then earned a scholarship to the University of Montevallo where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology in 1998. He earned a master’s degree in Administration from Troy University in 2004 with Cum Laude honors.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Pacelli family. I’m following in the footsteps of a legend in Coach (Bobby) Howard. He’s done a phenomenal job of building the program, and I look forward to continuing to improve upon what he’s built,” said Coach Thomas. “I’m glad to be back home; I’m glad to be a head coach again, and I’m humbled to be able to do that in a Pacelli baseball uniform.”

About Assistant Vikings Baseball Coach Carson Bowers

Carson Bowers is also coming to St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School from CVCC where he has served as the assistant baseball coach since 2021. During his time at CVCC, he helped the Pirates earn the title of South Division ACCC Regular Season Champions. Prior to working with the Pirates, Bowers was a graduate assistant and part-time baseball coach at Columbus State University (CSU) from 2017-2021. While at CSU, Bowers coached under Greg Appleton and won the Regional Championship and runner-up in the 2018 Division II World Series.

Bowers earned a bachelor’s degree in Health Science and a master’s degree in Exercise Science, both from CSU.

“My dedication to help young men become better baseball players as well as students to become better citizens in their community is an everyday task that I am graciously willing to accept,” Bowers says.

In addition to serving as assistant Vikings Baseball Coach, Bowers will also teach PE to middle and high school students at St. Anne-Pacelli.