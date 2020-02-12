St. Anne-Pacelli welcomes new Lady Vikings volleyball coach

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School announced Jillian Schoenborn as the new head coach for the Middle School Lady Vikings Volleyball Team.

Schoenborn is a native of Detroit, Michigan where where she had a four-year volleyball scholarship at The University of Michigan-Dearborn. Recently, Schoenborn was the director of Calvary Christian School’s Volleyball program and coach the middle school, JV, and varsity teams.

Schoenborn, along with her husband and three girls, moved to Columbus 8 years ago seeking warmer weather.

“I’m looking forward to the positive environment that Viking Athletics provides the students, parents, and coaching staff at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School,” Schoenborn said. “I love how St. Anne-Pacelli empowers their female athletes to excel on and off the court.”

One of Schoenborn’s hobbies outside of coaching volleyball includes coaching at A5 South in Peachtree City. She also worked with the 2nd ranked club in the nation for three seasons and has helped create an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) volleyball club for underprivileged kids as a volunteer.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Schoenborn to the Viking family,” says St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Athletic Director Corry Black. “She brings a wealth of experience to our volleyball program, and I know she will be an excellent leader for the student-athletes she coaches.”

College preparatory school St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School, preschool through 12th grade, is the only Catholic located in Columbus, Georgia.