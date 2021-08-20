St. Francis-Emory and Georgia Department of Public Health to offer COVID-19 vaccine in September and October

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – St. Francis-Emory Healthcare and the Georgia Department of Public Health are partnering to offer the COVID-19 vaccine in September and October.

The vaccine will be offered to residents in Columbus and surrounding area in their cars on the campus of St. Francis-Emory using a mobile unit from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Residents will be able to chose from the three available vaccine options, Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.

Vaccines will be offered on the following dates:

Aug. 24, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., First dose of all vaccines offered

Aug. 27, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., First dose of all vaccines offered

Sept. 17, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Second dose of Moderna and Pfizer offered

Sept. 21, 9:00 a.m. – noon, Second dose of Moderna and Pfizer offered

Sept. 24, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Second dose of Moderna and Pfizer offered

No appointment is necessary. Following the vaccination, recipients will be asked to wait 15 minutes for observation.

For more information you can click here.