St. Francis-Emory Healthcare announces new Internal Medicine Residency Program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is welcoming a new medical residency program later this year. The three-year Internal Medicine Residency Program is coming to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare with accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

Officials said the program will focus on academics and teaching of evidence-based medicine.

“The residency program is designed to support the St. Francis-Emory Healthcare mission of ‘Making Communities Healthier’ in its commitment to provide a wide range of high-quality services that benefit the individual served as well as the community at large,” said Program Director, Dr. Anupa Rai, MD.

In July 2022, the inaugural class resident physicians will begin with the program.

“The Internal Medicine Residency Program is a wonderful opportunity to start a journey and tradition of academic excellence alongside St. Francis-Emory Healthcare’s record of clinical excellence,” said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jagdeep Singh, MD.

Those interested in the program can apply here.

READ THE FULL NEWS RELEASE FROM ST. FRANCIS-EMORY HEALTHCARE BELOW:

Columbus, GA (Jan.28, 2022) –St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is pleased to announce the initial accredited, three-year Internal Medicine Residency Program with The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). This community-based program will feature a strong focus on academics and teaching of evidence-based medicine. The resident physicians inaugural class is scheduled to start in July of 2022.

The ACGME issues accreditation preceding a yearlong process, a voluntary activity in which institutions agree on standards of institutional and educational quality and hold themselves, as well as other institutions, accountable to those standards.

“We’re honored for the opportunity to provide a dynamic clinical experience in Graduate Medical Education,” said Anupa Rai, MD, Program Director. “The residency program is designed to support the St. Francis-Emory Healthcare mission of ‘Making Communities Healthier’ in its commitment to provide a wide range of high-quality services that benefit the individual served as well as the community at large.”

“The Internal Medicine Residency Program is a wonderful opportunity to start a journey and tradition of academic excellence alongside St. Francis-Emory Healthcare’s record of clinical excellence,” said Jagdeep Singh, MD, Chief Medical Officer. “And it provides the communities we serve with increased access to high-quality healthcare, which can only improve health outcomes for the members of our community. The teaching program is a key component of the long-term future of the hospital.

”St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is committed to an organizational environment aimed at producing board certified Internal Medicine trained physicians to serve Columbus and the surrounding communities by providing quality healthcare in both the inpatient hospital and outpatient settings.

“Residents will have a rich clinical experience in both volume and variety as St. Francis-Emory Healthcare serves much of western Georgia and eastern Alabama, caring for the needsof a variety of age groups and disease complexities,” Dr. Rai said. “Our quality trained Internal Medicine physicians will be able to serve ourcommunity’s increasing need for primary care physicians.We invite all applicants to visit the campus and see what makes us more than just a residency program.”

For the 2022 residency application cycle, St. Francis-Emory Healthcare will participate in the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP)and encourages applicants to visit mystfrancis.com/imresidencyprogram for more information.