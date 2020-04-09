St. Francis-Emory places 5 percent of workforce on temporary leave due to COVID-19 impact

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – St. Francis-Emory Healthcare has placed 5 percent of its workforce on temporary leave as the coronavirus crisis continues and businesses across the state and in Columbus are forced to respond to shifting business needs.

The 5 percent of employees placed on temporary leave will take partial pay equaling 25 percent of their salary for the time they’re on leave, a St. Francis spokesperson said. Employees will continue to receive their benefits.

Additionally, the spokesperson said hospital officers are also affected by the changes to business.

“… Our hospital officers are taking 10-percent salary reductions for the next 2 months. St. Francis’s operating partner, LifePoint Health, has implemented a 30 percent-salary reduction for its CEO and Executive Leadership Team for a minimum of two months, and reductions between 5-20 percent for all employees at the LifePoint Health Support Center,” St. Francis said in a statement.

The change comes as the hospital has had to adjust the hours of staff to align with new patient volumes and acuity for patient care.

The other large hospital in Columbus, Piedmont Columbus Regional, gave a statement to News 3 that they currently had no plans to make changes to the current workforce:

No doubt, the COVID crisis has hit Piedmont – as it has all healthcare providers – in a significant way financially. And while we are beginning to plan for how we recover, our attention remains on how to best care for our patients and the amazing Piedmont team members necessary to treat them. While this situation is unprecedented and fluid – both in scope and duration, at this time, we do not have plans for changes to the Piedmont workforce. Statement from Piedmont Columbus Regional

Read the full statement from St. Francis-Emory Healthcare: