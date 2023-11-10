COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, St. Francis Emory’s Labor and Delivery Unit celebrated 10 years of happy birthdays. The under the sea themed party reunited parents and children with the nurses and doctors are, what made it all possible. The family fun party included a raffle, interactive games, story time, food, and so much more.

According to St. Francis OGBYN Joseph Eikelberry, over the past 10 years, St. Francis has delivered over 12,000 babies. The mother of the first baby ever born at St. Francis, Christy Tooley, told WRBL that today was a very emotional day being reunited with the staff who brought her daughter into this world.

“It just brought back all those memories of just the treatment that we got. They were everyone was so accommodating to any special requests that we had, making sure that we were comfortable and making sure that I knew what the next steps were, raising my level and any anxieties that I had. They just made sure everything was taken care of,” said Tooley.

Eikelberry says, that the wait staff’s goal is to make patients feel like they are the most important person in the world and all their needs are met. St. Francis also offers various support classes for new parents and grandparents. More information can be found on the St. Francis Emory Healthcare website.