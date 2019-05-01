St. Francis Hospital and St. Francis Auxiliary hosts the Women's Heart and Stroke Luncheon

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - May is National Stroke Awareness month and today women gathered at the Saint Luke Ministry hearing tips about heart and stroke prevention.

Over 50 women came out to show their support and learn from medical experts. A luncheon was provided, followed by hearing words from a special guest, author, and dietician Zonya Foco.

Doctors say it's important for women to know the risk factors for stroke and heart disease as strokes are commonly seen among them.

"Women tend to live longer than men and as a result of that more women tend to have more strokes than men do. It's important to specifically target women when you are raising awareness for stroke so we can do more for them," Nojan Valadi, St. Francis Hospital Neurologist and Medical Director of Stroke Program.

Strokes rank as the 4th leading cause of death nationwide.