St. Francis Hospital announces visitor flu restrictions until further notice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – St. Francis Hospital in Columbus has implemented visitor restrictions in response to the flu season, joining other local hospitals in restrictions as flu infections increase nationally.
Visitation will be prohibited for children ages 12 and under, and other visitors who are ill.
Children 12 and under who visit St. Francis for outpatient testing will now be asked to wear a mask while inside the building, and masks, tissues and hand sanitizers will be made available at main entrances.
Additionally, all visitors and patients with flu symptoms who visit the Emergency Room will be asked to wear a mask.
Visitation restrictions will be in place until further notice, but the hospital says it expects this time period to end sometime in March.
St. Francis gave some tips to help prevent the spread of flu:
- Get a flu shot (it takes approximately two weeks for the flu vaccine to start working, but the season typically lasts into the spring.)
- Use a tissue to cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash your hands with soap and water, especially after coughing or sneezing. When soap and water are not available, please use alcohol-based sanitizers.
- DO NOT touch your eyes, mouth, orn otse.
- Avoid sick people.
- If you are sic with the flu or flu-like symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that you stay home until you have been 24 hours fever free. If you suspect you have the flu, seek medical attention. Keep away from others as much as possible to keep them from getting sick.