St. Francis Hospital announces visitor flu restrictions until further notice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – St. Francis Hospital in Columbus has implemented visitor restrictions in response to the flu season, joining other local hospitals in restrictions as flu infections increase nationally.

Visitation will be prohibited for children ages 12 and under, and other visitors who are ill.

Children 12 and under who visit St. Francis for outpatient testing will now be asked to wear a mask while inside the building, and masks, tissues and hand sanitizers will be made available at main entrances.

Additionally, all visitors and patients with flu symptoms who visit the Emergency Room will be asked to wear a mask.

Visitation restrictions will be in place until further notice, but the hospital says it expects this time period to end sometime in March.

St. Francis gave some tips to help prevent the spread of flu: