St. Francis Hospital hosts their 25th annual Light the Spirit Tree Lighting ceremony

St.Francis kicked off its annual Christmas celebration.

Everyone was invited to the hospital to participate in their 25th annual Light the Spirit Tree Lighting Ceremony last night. Kids were able to get their face painted and take photos with a couple of Santa’s reindeer. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were there as well.

Mya Betancourt was chosen from the crowd to flip the switch turning on the hospital’s light display. She says she was excited when she saw all of the lights and she is counting down the days to Christmas.

“Because I got to light up the Christmas tree, it’s December 3rd, so it’s close to Christmas. It’s close to my winter break,” Betancourt said.

Betancourt says her favorite part about Christmas is finding a note from her Elf on a Shelf telling her where all of her presents are. After the tree lighting ceremony there were several performances by local schools and organizations.