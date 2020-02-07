St. Francis in Columbus goes red for women’s heart health

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-St. Francis made sure everyone saw red this morning in the Butler Pavilion—all in an effort to save lives.

The hospital partnered with the American Heart Association for “Go Red for Women” day.

The day is all about raising awareness and promoting prevention of heart disease.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women in America. Women who stopped by received free blood pressure screenings.

“The importance of Go Red Day is getting the importance of heart health out there especially for women who present different when having heart attacks. We want to make sure they know and understand what to watch for and what to do in the case they have pain, chest pain or any form of symptoms,” said the Director of the Cardiac Unit, Daidre Whiteman.

Healthcare professionals also offered advice for women to stay heart-healthy