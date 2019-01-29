Stabbing at Golden Cherry Motel leads to Auburn woman’s attempted murder arrest

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn woman is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic incident at the Golden Cherry Motel in Opelika.

Tuesday, January 29th, at approximately 5:00 AM, Opelika Police responded to a call of a stabbing victim at East Alabama Medical Center. Upon arrival, police spoke with the 29-year-old male victim, who was suffering from stab wounds to the stomach and neck.

Police learned the victim was stabbed during an incident at 1010 2nd Avenue at the Golden Cherry Motel. The victim’s girlfriend, 24-year-old Shavondra Shonquaz Harris of Auburn, was arrested.

Harris is facing an Attempted Murder charge and was booked into the Lee County Jail, where she awaits bond.