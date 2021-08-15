Stabbing in LaGrange injured one, suspect’s identity is unknown

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – August 15, 2021 at 5:15 p.m., Officers from LaGrange Police Department responded to a call in reference to a subject who had been stabbed at 211 McGregor Street.

Officers met a resident upon arrival who advised that Brandon Lindsey had been stabbed in front of the residence by an unknown suspect.

Lindsey had been transported to the hospital prior to police arriving at the scene, according to a press release.

The Criminal Investigations Section opened an investigation and spoke with Lindsey at West Georgia Medical Center where he was being treated for his injuries.

The identity of the perpetrator is unknown and LaGrange Police Department is asking that anyone with information please call the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000. Any information received can remain anonymous.