Stacey Abrams to deliver Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will be in the national spotlight next week when she delivers the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, multiple news outlets are reporting.

“At a moment when our nation needs to hear from leaders who can unite for a common purpose, I am honored to be delivering the Democratic State of the Union response,” Abrams tweeted on Tuesday.

The State of the Union is scheduled to be given in the U.S. House Chambers next Tuesday. The government shutdown, which ended on Friday, put the date it would take place into question.

Abrams, a former Georgia state representative, emerged on the national stage in 2018 when she ran unsuccessfully for Georgia governor. She was seeking to become the nation’s first black woman to be elected a governor.

Abrams narrowly lost to Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who took office earlier this month. Kemp was strongly supported by Trump in the Republican primary and general election. The president held a rally for Kemp in Macon the weekend before the November election.

Abrams has not announced what her next political step will be, but she has said she is considering a 2020 U.S. Senate run against Republican incumbent David Perdue. Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has said she, too, is considering a run for Senate next year.