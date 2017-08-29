Standoff ends peacefully with help from soldier’s superior

UPDATE

08/29/17, 7:00 p.m. — The 39-year-old man is safe after having a standoff with Lee County deputies.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells News 3 that the man was active military. The man’s sergeant major was able to talk him into peacefully coming outside to end the standoff.

No one was hurt in the incident.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirms to News 3 a standoff situation is happening in the Autumn Creek neighborhood off of Lee Road 2172.

Sheriff Jones says this is not a hostage situation and the call came in around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A 39-year-old man is inside his home alone, and he is believed to be armed.

Sheriff Jones says the man has made threats to harm himself and nobody else at this point.

He adds deputies have secured the area and are telling neighbors to stay inside as they try to talk the man into coming out of the home peacefully.

