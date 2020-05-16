Stars and Strikes reopens and puts in place guidelines to ensure social distancing

Stars and Strikes have been open for a week since having to close back in March due to COVID-19.

Arlen Mott is the general manager of the center and he says there are several rules put in place for visitors to adhere to. To ensure everyone’s safety, guests are required to leave their rented shoes at their bowling station so staff members can thoroughly clean that area.

To enforce social distancing, every other lane is also open as well as every other game in the arcade section. Joseph Gonzalez says he’s visited the center three times since they’ve reopened and he likes the new normal.

“I mean sometimes they usually try to but sometimes there’s just a mess from the pervious guest. Now with the social distancing and being more aware of cleaniness everywhere is more clean. I really appreciate what they’ve done to make it better during this whole situation,” Gonzalez said.

This past week, Mott says around 800 people visited the center which is a lot lower than what they’re use to but he says in time he believes things will pick back up soon.

Staff members are required to wear masks and gloves while working. Temperatures are checked at the start of each shift.

