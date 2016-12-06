State of Alabama kicks off Computer Science Education Week

AUBURN, Ala.- Dozens of students gathered at the Auburn Early Education Center to kick off the state’s Computer Science Education Week-The Hour of the Code event.

The Hour of Code is a one-hour orientation to computer science that demonstrates basic coding practices and provides information about the careers in technology. The event lasts a week and is focused on showing students the wide world of technology, and the opportunities that exist in it. In the state, there are more than 500 local Hour of Code events planned.

The state says that approximately 15,000 people are employed in Information Technology positions across the state, and the industry brings in more than $1 billion a year.

State Superintendent Michael Sentance was one of those in attendance for the event. Superintendent Sentance said that this event this event signals to the education community the importance of computer science and how important it is for the students to be aware of it and the opportunities it provides. Superintendent Sentance added that it is crucial for the state to provide a wide array of opportunities to students and challenge them and give them the opportunity to learn about things such as computer technology, and the week is designed to ensure that schools are doing the work.

“We’re always planning on what schools are going to be like next year, but we have to think what our schools are going to be like 10 years down the road and what the State of Alabama will look like 25 years down the road,” Superintendent Sentance said. “This is part of that larger planning process so we’re making sure that Alabama has the economy it should have.”

During the event, Superintendent Sentance said that this week, he plans to have a committee set up to raise science achievement in the state to incorporate not only computer science but engineering and make them part of the public school system.

Auburn City Schools Superintendent Karen DeLano said the teachers in Auburn City Schools are doing a lot currently to introduce students to technology. She added that the efforts in the classroom could lead to more funding for more programs. She added that large industrial base in the city is highly important.

“For our children to see that and our parents to see that, to know what their future options are for future jobs, I think that’s where the impact of talking about technology is right now,” Superintendent DeLano said.”