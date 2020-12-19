State Senator Ed Harbison and F.A.I.T.H. ministry team up for hygiene drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – State Senator Ed Harbison has teamed up with F.A.I.T.H., a local non-profit organization, to provide students in the 15th district general hygiene and feminine hygiene products.

The lack of products among students is causing some to feel too uncomfortable or embarrassed to attend their everyday classes.

Senator Harbison says he was unaware of just how bad this problem was until he began touring district 15 earlier this year.

This issue is especially prevalent for female students who don’t have access to feminine care products like tampons and pads.

According to a 2019 survey, conducted by Always, one in five girls have missed school or left early due to a lack of access to feminine care products.

F.A.I.T.H. co-founder, Patricia Gant, says this is exactly why they agreed to partner with Senator Harbison for this drive.

“When you embarrassed it’s hard to concentrate, it’s hard to think and you dont wanna be around people,” Said Gant. “So if you’ve got the necessary needs to supply that need then you have an open heart, an open mind to receive learning.”

The drive provided each school with six bags in total. Two of the six are filled with general hygiene products like toothbrushes and soap, while the other four are filled with feminine care products.

Harbison says providing these products is only one part of the issue, the other part is the conversation around it.

“It’s just a matter of being aware of the problem,” Said Harbison. “I think once the awareness is out there I think everybody men and women across the state will join in and do something about it and or they already doing something about.”

Gant expressed her gratitude for all the members who helped her gather and put together the care bags.

Harbison and F.A.I.T.H. both said they hope to continue to tackle this issue beyond this initial hygiene drive.