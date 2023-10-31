SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the local middle school reportedly went into lockdown on Tuesday morning.

According to the office, deputies received a call about a possible shooting at Sumter County Middle School. The sheriff’s office says no viable threats or firearms were found.

You can read the statement in full below:

“At approximately 9:30 AM on today’s date, The Sumter county sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a possible shooting that might take place at Sumter County Middle School. This information was received through word of mouth from student to student. Therefore, protocol was implemented by placing the school on lock down. Deputies and School Resource Officers spoke with the students allegedly involved, and checked the entire building. No viable threats or firearms were found and the investigation is still ongoing. During this process, like normal, the lockdown code is activated as a precaution, to maintain safety within the school. However, once it is determined that there is no danger, the school will resume normal operations.

We appreciate your patience, to the parents and the community, and thank you for allowing us to serve and protect our community.

Please be reminded that prank calls or calls to get attention will most definitely not be tolerated. Those individuals found liable will be held accountable through the due process of the law. These situations are not taken lightly.”

— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

WRBL will keep you updated.