Staying dry with a summertime feel

Another hot and dry day to kick off the week. A few scattered clouds are keeping us as cool as possible. No showers expected this afternoon despite the heat.



This week’s forecast remains quiet, with dry and sunny conditions along with temps staying put in the low to mid 90’s. By Friday night and into the weekend, we could see an afternoon/evening stray shower here and there.

The extended forecast continues to keep us dry but with temperatures a bit cooler in the upper 80’s. Rain chances could increase by the end of next week.