Staying dry with a summertime feel

Another hot and dry day to kick off the week. A few scattered clouds are keeping us as cool as possible. No showers expected this afternoon despite the heat.
This week’s forecast remains quiet, with dry and sunny conditions along with temps staying put in the low to mid 90’s. By Friday night and into the weekend, we could see an afternoon/evening stray shower here and there.
The extended forecast continues to keep us dry but with temperatures a bit cooler in the upper 80’s. Rain chances could increase by the end of next week.
LATEST RELEASES:
- Detectives investigating Youngstown mass shooting that left 2 dead, 3 wounded
- Walmart faces backlash after customers receive email containing racial slur
- This Utah school is straight out of ‘The Great Gatsby’
- ‘We have to be ready’: Biden’s administration devoting $1B to storm preparation
- KIA Georgia facing two-day shutdown; senators pushing legislation to stop future shutdowns
DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:
FOR WEATHER ALERTS: