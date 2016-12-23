Staying safe during holiday travel

LEE COUNTY, Ala.- According to AAA, more than 103 million Americans will travel during the year-end holiday season. This year, 1.5 million more people will be traveling during the holidays. This year will be the highest holiday travel period on record.

Corporal Jess Thornton of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said anytime there is a major holiday, they see an increase in traffic and unfortunately it leads to more crashes and some of those crashes can lead to injury or death.

Corporal Thornton said 25 people were killed on Alabama roadways during the holiday travel period. During the Thanksgiving travel period this year, they investigated 14 traffic deaths. This year, there have been more than 650 traffic deaths, which is an increase of more than 140 at this time last year.

Drivers are encouraged to buckle up, avoid distracted driving, avoid driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and to be aware of their surroundings. In addition, folks are asked to take into account the traffic that will be on the roads and to think if one night of fun is worth endangering your life, other passengers and motorists lives.

“Take your time,” Cpl. Thornton said. “That little bit of extra you’re going over the speed limit is not going to save you much time. You’re talking minutes if that. Slow down, take your time in getting to your destination safely. If you abide by these type things, you’ll have a safe holiday weekend and safe holiday period.”

Chris Taylor, the owner of CT Automotive recommends that before hitting the road, drivers should check all the fluids in their vehicle, belts, hoses and tires. He said taking the time to check the vehicle beforehand can save drivers from headaches later.

“If you get on the road, loaded down, it’s going to cost you more to get the car repaired on the road,” Taylor said. “So if you can prevent that by having it checked to make sure everything is topped off before you get on the road, it’s going to prevent some downtime.”