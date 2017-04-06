Steps to take with your insurance for storm damage

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Wednesday’s severe weather including hail impacted hundreds across the valley, causing damage to homes and vehicles.

This week Helms Brothers Body Shop has been extremely busy. Technicians have been working around the clock to repair dozens of damaged vehicles.

Stewart and Webster Counties were hit very hard during Wednesday’s severe weather. A roof on a home completely caved in and a pick up truck was severely damaged from hail storms in Ladonia.

News 3 spoke with the owner of Kite Insurance Agency. She says it’s crucial to have full coverage insurance on your home or vehicle before the damage is done and then afterwards.

“If you have roof damage whenever there is a storm damage you need to cover it with tarp. Document the damage, take pictures , take inventory of what has gone on so that whenever you contact your insurance company to start a claim you have all that information handy,” say Owner of Kite Insurance Agency, Samantha Knipe.

Storm damage can be pricey. Hail damaged the hood of a pick up truck. The estimated cost of the repair is between $5,000 to $7,000.

If your home or vehicle was damaged during severe weather it’s important to take a picture and report any damage to your insurance immediately.