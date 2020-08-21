Steve Franklin running for Phenix City School Board

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – We are less than one week away from election day in Phenix City when voters will be casting their ballots for the first elected school board in the city’s history, among many other races.

News 3 has introduced you to those who are running for a seat on this historic board. Today we want you to meet Steve Franklin. He has thrown his hat into the ring for the District 2, Place 1 seat. Franklin is a native of Phenix City who has lived here his entire life. He says he spent most of his career working for the Phenix City parks and recreation department. He graduated from Central High School in 1970 when it was located in the old Central Activity Center.

Today News 3 asked Franklin what he would like to see among the first accomplishments of the new board were he to be elected. He told us, “I’d like to see the classrooms shrink a little bit. We’ve got too many kids in the classrooms. I think we’re overcrowded in every school we’ve got. I think we need a few more schools in other sections of the city.”

Franklin will be going up against James Patrick in the District 2, Place 1 race. The election is Tuesday, August 25th.

