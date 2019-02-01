Stewards of Children honor local leaders working to protect children from child sexual abuse

The non-profit organization Darkness to Light states that one in 10 children will be sexually abused before the age of 18. Today a local non profit honors facilitators in our community who are working to combat that.

During the ceremony 12 facilitors were honored for their work in the community. Five newly trained facilitators were recognized as well. Dr. Brett Murphy-Dawson says the goal for Darkness to Light is to train five percent of the adult population in each county.

They are continuously working to train more facilitators here in Muscogee county.

“Our tipping point would be 7,604 adults to train, currently we’ve trained about 1,400 adults, so although we’ve trained some we definitely have alot of people more to train to atleast get a minimun of people trained to help get the momentum going so other people will ask about it and more familiar about to prevent this issue,” Dr. Murphy-Dawson said.

Facilitators are members of our community who educate our community on how to prevent, recognize and react to child sexual abuse.

For more information on how to become a facilitator or how to get in contact with a facilitator click this link or email murphybnmd@gmail.com. The next training will be March 13th at the Citizen’s Service Center at 1p.m. To register, click here.