Fatal accident blocks traffic on Georgia 39 in Stewart County, victim identified

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Authorities are investigating a fatal accident around 10 a.m. in Stewart County that has all lanes blocked from a fatality crash involving a tractor trailer on Georgia 39 at Mile Marker 6, approximately five miles east of Omaha.

Nicholas Sanford of Buena Vista, Ga., died as a result of the accident, said Stewart County Coroner Sybil Ammons.

A loaded log truck crossed the center line and avoided a car coming from the opposite direction, before overcorrecting and landing on its side, according to witnesses, said Ammons.

Sanford was the driver of the log truck.

Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation are asking motorists to use alternate routes – but they are expecting the road to be cleared by 3:30 p.m.