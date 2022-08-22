UPDATE – According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Corine Archibald has been located.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. Officials with the sheriff’s office are asking the public for help in locating Corine Archibald, age 40.

According to officials, Archibald usually travels between the cities of Columbus and Lumpkin.

Archibald is 5’2″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has information regarding the current location Corine Archibald, or any other information about who she may be with, please contact the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office at 229-838-4311 or dial 911.