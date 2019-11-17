COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) The city of Columbus held a Stop the Violence Vigil on Broadway, after experiencing over thirty-five murders within the past year.

Being one of the many cities with the highest crime rate pastors and city leaders have decided to speak out.

“My cars were vandalized and left for no good, it was done by gang members I have had enough and I will not be silenced.” Says Reverend Willie Phillips of Mellon Street.

Panel members Sheriff Donna Tompkins, Former Police Chaplin Roy Isasi, and Reverend Willie Phillips, welcomed the community to a candle light vigil to discuss how it is time that the city of Columbus collectively stop the violence.

The Event was spear-headed by WRBL’s very own Abby Bradshaw.