Story of little girl’s “Jesus mark” celebrates true meaning of Christmas

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A family’s love shines through on a Chambers County Christmas morning as a little girl receives a one-of-a-kind gift, just like her.

Katie Weldon Hurst and her husband Matt are the parents of three children. Mattie is 5-years-old, Kyleigh is 4 and Sam is a toddler. The family lives in Orange Beach, Alabama but traveled to see relatives in Chambers County for the holidays. Katie’s dad is Chief Tommy Weldon of the Valley Police Department.

Mattie, like most little children, enjoys playing with dolls who look like her. However, finding the perfect doll for Mattie can be a heartbreaking challenge. Mattie has what she calls a “Jesus mark” on her face. The medical term is a port-wine stain birthmark because it looks like someone spilled wine on the skin. Roughly 3 in every 1,000 children are born with the pink-to-reddish mark.

In a Facebook Post that will strike a nerve in every parent’s heart, Mattie’s mom discussed the challenge Mattie overcomes daily while embracing her uniqueness.

“We go to different stores. Each time Mattie looks at the dolls. Every. Single. One. Of. Them. Then as we walk away, with a disappointed look on her face, she says, ‘well I don’t see one with a Jesus mark.’ That little look in her eyes cuts me down deep,” Hurst said.

The post was shared with a picture of Mattie’s toys which now have “Jesus marks” because if Mattie can’t find a doll that looks like her in the store, she and her siblings make their own.

“I was going through toys, while the girls are at school. Dumping some and bagging some up for the thrift store. I ran across these toys. To you, they may look like just colored on toys that I should dump. But they’re so much more. See the artist’s autograph on the top of Minnie’s head? In Mattie’s mind, even Minnie should have a birthmark. Anytime she draws a self-portrait, she makes sure to add her “Jesus mark.” Even Kyleigh sometimes adds a birthmark to dolls and makes sure to show her sister. It tugs at my heart,” posted Hurst.

Mattie’s mom says she is old enough now to notice her mark. The family is always scared a stranger’s comment about her birthmark may hurt Mattie’s happy spirit. Her parents also worried about fulfilling Mattie’s Christmas wish for a doll, just like her.

“It’s been on my mind a lot. For Christmas, she asked for a doll ‘with a Jesus Mark JUST LIKE MINE.’ Well, you guessed it, they don’t make them. So I’ve been googling and working my Christmas magic,” Hurst said.

Necessity is the mother of invention:

Hurst says inspiration to make a special doll came from Mattie’s 4-year-old little sister, Kyleigh. Kyleigh and her little brother like to get into their mother’s red lipstick. The children apply it to their faces and create “Jesus marks’ of their own to surprise Mattie.

Since Hurst couldn’t find a doll in the store for Mattie, she made one of her own. She bought a doll and added the birthmark using lipstick and clear nail polish.

“Honestly, when my 4-year-old Kyleigh added a birthmark to her face trying to be like her sister, I took her advice. She would put on the dark lipstick and then rub it off and smear it with tissue, and it was much more like the color of Mattie’s. I took what I learned from her and applied it to the doll,” said Hurst.

Mattie was thrilled on Christmas morning when she found a doll under the tree. The doll had beautiful blond hair, bright eyes, a sweet smile and of course a “Jesus mark” lovingly applied by her mother and inspired by her sister’s loyalty.

Hurst said it best when she quoted one of her favorite lines from Dr. Seuss in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, “Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store, maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.”

Merry Christmas Hurst family and thank you for sharing your “Jesus mark” story with all of us.