June 1, 2021–Fort Benning, Ga: “Our leadership kiddos are having a great time with our outdoor meal. Thank you for providing them with an opportunity to come together, enjoy a meal, and have great table conversation while practicing proper etiquette.” -Rose Mishkoff – P.I.E. Coordinator

Our partnership at Stowers Elementary on Post is led by Principal Amy Dilmar. Today’s efforts were supported by Kinetic Credit Union, DENTAC, 1-29, and WRBL.