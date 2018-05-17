Student and Americus police detective awarded scholarship in memory of fallen heroes

Joshua Greene, a senior in the Bachelor of Science criminal justice program at Georgia Southwestern State University was recently awarded a scholarship provided by donors who made gifts in memory of two local officers.

Greene works as a detective in the Criminal Investigative Division with the Americus Police Department a position he landed in early 2017, after a year of patrolling.

“It means a lot to me to have been chosen to receive this scholarship in memory of Nick, who I had the privilege to work beside,” said Greene. APD Officer Nick Smarr and GSW Officer Jody Smith were killed in the line of duty in December 2016.

